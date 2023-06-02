The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

NSW Police Raptor South intercepted a Prado heading south on the Hume Highway with cash, methamphetamine

PB
By Peter Brewer
Updated June 2 2023 - 4:10pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Coles shopping bag stuffed with nearly $700,000 that Raptor South officers found in the Prado on Thursday night. Pictures supplied
The Coles shopping bag stuffed with nearly $700,000 that Raptor South officers found in the Prado on Thursday night. Pictures supplied

NSW Police stopped a Toyota Prado on the Hume Highway heading south from Sydney and found nearly $700,000 in cash stuffed into a plastic Coles shopping bag.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.