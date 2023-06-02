Police are seeking witnesses and dash-cam footage for a single vehicle accident on the Monaro Highway near Hume on Thursday.
At about 11.40am on Thursday, June 1, a blue Hyundai i30 drove through the roundabout at the intersection of the Monaro Highway and Isabella Drive.
The hatchback ended up on a field adjacent to the intersection. The driver was taken to hospital. Their condition remains unclear.
Anyone with information that could assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or on the Crime Stoppers ACT website.
Kerem Doruk joined the Canberra Times as a cadet in 2023. Kerem covers local stories in the national capital. You can email story ideas or tips to Kerem at kerem.doruk@austcommunitymedia.com.au
