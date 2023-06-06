Jarrod Croker "makes his bed before he gets out of it". It's why fellow super boot Daryl Halligan rates the Canberra Raiders co-captain in the top dozen goal-kickers of all time.
It's a nice way of saying there's nothing about Croker's preparation that's untidy.
And Halligan said what made Croker's record even more impressive was the fact he'd played about half of his 299 NRL games at Canberra Stadium - one of the more difficult venues to kick at because it's so exposed and at the mercy of the wind.
While Halligan no longer coaches Croker's kicking, the pair have kept in touch with the soon-to-be 300-gamer the source of some of the former New Zealand international's horse-racing tips.
Halligan will be there on Friday night to call the game against the New Zealand Warriors, having donated 300 kicking tees to be handed out to kids in the crowd.
When pressed on where Croker sat in the all-time goal-kicking pecking order, Halligan put him at the top for the Green Machine - while also putting him in the conversation of the best of all time.
"In terms of Canberra goal-kicking you could put him up there as the pinnacle of it, really," Halligan said.
"In terms of the NRL he would've thrown himself up there in the top dozen kickers over the years - Hazem [El Masri] was always pretty good, Cameron Smith was at the top of it as well.
MORE RAIDERS NEWS:
"The problem is those left-footers think they're better than us right-footers.
"He's certainly up there. Canberra's not the easiest place to kick goals with all due respect, because it's a really big, open field and a lot of winter games down there where she's blowing a bit, wet and cold, whereas the other fields around like [Sydney Football Stadium] are pretty much enclosed stadiums.
"As a goal-kicker you enjoy playing at some of the stadiums where the conditions are calm and flat."
JARROD CROKER ROUND
Friday: Canberra Raiders v New Zealand Warriors at Canberra Stadium, 6pm.
Raiders squad: 1. Sebastian Kris, 2. Albert Hopoate, 3. Jarrod Croker (c), 4. Matt Timoko, 5. Jordan Rapana, 6. Jack Wighton, 7. Jamal Fogarty, 8. Josh Papali'i, 9. Zac Woolford, 10. Joe Tapine, 11. Hudson Young, 12. Elliott Whitehead (c), 13. Corey Horsburgh. Interchange: 14. Tom Starling, 15. Emre Guler, 16. Nick Cotric, 17. Pasami Saulo. Reserves: 18. Matt Frawley, 19. Danny Levi, 20. Ata Mariota, 21. Xavier Savage, 22. Peter Hola.
Warriors squad: 1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, 2. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, 3. Ali Leiataua, 4. Adam Pompey, 5. Marcelo Montoya, 6. Luke Metcalf, 7. Shaun Johnson, 8. Addin Fonua-Blake, 9. Wayde Egan, 10. Bunty Afoa, 11. Jackson Ford, 12. Marata Niukore, 13. Tohu Harris. Interchange: 14. Bayley Sironen, 15. Josh Curran, 16. Mitchell Barnett, 17. Tom Ale. Reserves: 18. Ronald Volkman, 20. Taine Tuaupiki, 21. Freddy Lussick, 22. Brayden Wiliame, 23. Zyon Maiu'u.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.