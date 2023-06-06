The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Goalkicking great Daryl Halligan rates Canberra Raider Jarrod Croker among the NRL greats

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated June 6 2023 - 7:02pm, first published 6:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Raiders co-captain Jarrod Croker has taken up to 70 shots at goal per week throughout his NRL career. Picture by Gary Ramage
Raiders co-captain Jarrod Croker has taken up to 70 shots at goal per week throughout his NRL career. Picture by Gary Ramage

Jarrod Croker "makes his bed before he gets out of it". It's why fellow super boot Daryl Halligan rates the Canberra Raiders co-captain in the top dozen goal-kickers of all time.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.