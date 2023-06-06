The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Meeting of the Canberra Raiders minds brings back superboot Jarrod Croker for 300th game

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated June 6 2023 - 6:27pm, first published 6:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elliott Whitehead says Jarrod Croker's return has brought back more than just experience. Picture by Jamila Toderas
Elliott Whitehead says Jarrod Croker's return has brought back more than just experience. Picture by Jamila Toderas

When the Canberra Raiders leadership got their man, he brought more than just experience, calmness and leadership.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.