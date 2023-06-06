The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking
Opinion

Peter Martin | Why RBA governor Phillip Lowe wants to damage the economy more

Peter Martin
By Peter Martin
Updated June 6 2023 - 6:00pm, first published 5:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Reserve Bank Governor Philip Lowe and his board have pushed up interest rates yet again - for the twelfth time in 14 months - because they want to damage the economy further.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peter Martin

Peter Martin

Columnist

Peter Martin is the business and economy editor of the Conversation and a visiting fellow at the Crawford School of Public Policy at the Australian National University. He is a former economics editor of The Canberra Times.

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.