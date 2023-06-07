It's the versatility that not only had Canberra Raiders co-captain Elliott Whitehead worried he might not get his spot back, but also makes Corey Horsburgh even more pickable for Queensland.
Horsburgh's right in the Maroons mix for State of Origin following injuries to Jai Arrow (ankle) and Tom Gilbert (shoulder), with game two at Lang Park on June 21.
The Raiders' clash against the New Zealand Warriors at Canberra Stadium on Friday night will be his last chance to impress Maroons coach Billy Slater before he names his team on Monday.
It will be an Origin-like atmosphere with 20,000 tickets already sold to help celebrate Canberra captain Jarrod Croker's 300th game.
Whitehead's return from a pectoral injury has allowed Horsburgh to slot back into the lock position that propelled him onto the Origin radar, having spent the past two games filling in in the second row.
It's shown the fiery redhead's more than just a one-trick pony, with Slater stating he was one of his options for game two.
Whitehead told Horsburgh in 2019 he'd play Origin and he felt the time was right for the 25-year-old to make that happen, having finally put some injuries behind him.
He tackled his heart out slotting in on the edge - a position he'd only played once before in the NRL and a couple of times in NSW Cup.
"Definitely, he's showed he's capable of playing there and in the middle, and he's a big impact player when he comes off the bench," Whitehead said.
"He's definitely someone Billy Slater will be looking at going into game two, but Corey just has to concentrate on his game and make sure he's being consistent, keep knocking on the door and I'm sure he'll get his call."
Jordan Rapana will return to the wing, having played at fullback in Sebastian Kris's absence.
Kris was over his knee injury and Rapana said it was a massive boost for the side to have him back in the No.1 jersey.
It also meant Rapana's lungs could have a rest, after needing a couple of chop-outs in the win over Wests Tigers with Albert Hopoate dropping back into the custodian role as the 33-year-old's legs started to cramp.
He said the Warriors' back five were one of the biggest metre eaters in the NRL and the Raiders' outside backs had set themselves the task of at least matching them.
"The Warriors, I think, are one of the top back five in metres so it's a big challenge for us this week, but a goal for us is we want to try and match them if not beat them," Rapana said.
"Having Seb back, bringing that ball back hard, nice and strong, will be a good platform for us."
JARROD CROKER ROUND
Friday: Canberra Raiders v New Zealand Warriors at Canberra Stadium, 6pm.
Raiders squad: 1. Sebastian Kris, 2. Albert Hopoate, 3. Jarrod Croker (c), 4. Matt Timoko, 5. Jordan Rapana, 6. Jack Wighton, 7. Jamal Fogarty, 8. Josh Papali'i, 9. Zac Woolford, 10. Joe Tapine, 11. Hudson Young, 12. Elliott Whitehead, 13. Corey Horsburgh. Interchange: 14. Tom Starling, 15. Emre Guler, 16. Nick Cotric, 17. Pasami Saulo. Reserves: 18. Matt Frawley, 19. Danny Levi, 20. Ata Mariota, 21. Xavier Savage, 22. Peter Hola.
Warriors squad: 1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, 2. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, 3. Ali Leiataua, 4. Adam Pompey, 5. Marcelo Montoya, 6. Luke Metcalf, 7. Shaun Johnson, 8. Addin Fonua-Blake, 9. Wayde Egan, 10. Bunty Afoa, 11. Jackson Ford, 12. Marata Niukore, 13. Tohu Harris. Interchange: 14. Bayley Sironen, 15. Josh Curran, 16. Mitchell Barnett, 17. Tom Ale. Reserves: 18. Ronald Volkman, 20. Taine Tuaupiki, 21. Freddy Lussick, 22. Brayden Wiliame, 23. Zyon Maiu'u.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
