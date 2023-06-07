The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Russell Crowe addresses Raiders star Jack Wighton, Voice vote at Canberra concert

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
Updated June 7 2023 - 12:43pm, first published 11:12am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Actor Russell Crowe joined singer Amy Shark at the Groovin the Moo music festival in Canberra in April too. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
Actor Russell Crowe joined singer Amy Shark at the Groovin the Moo music festival in Canberra in April too. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Russell Crowe copped jovial boos and a cheeky heckle when he said Jack Wighton's name during his concert in Canberra.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Dinjaski

Melanie Dinjaski

Sports Reporter

Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.