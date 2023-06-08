The Canberra Times
House fire in Greaves Place, Conder, attended by ACT Fire and Rescue crews, paramedics and police

Sara Garrity
Sara Garrity
Updated June 9 2023 - 1:04pm, first published 8:20am
The street is currently closed off, and police remain on scene. Picture by Karleen Minney
Police remain on scene following a house fire which reportedly damaged the whole of a home in Conder on Friday morning.

