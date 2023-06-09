Snow patrol | Trending

The ski season has officially started, and the outlook for some serious style on the slopes looks promising.
Men's Thermoball eco snow jacket, $700. So many bells and whistles, including an inner layer that provides effective insulation even when wet. thenorthface.com.au
Palm Angels balaclava ski base top, $315. The secret to enjoying the snow in comfort is layer, layer, layer. marais.com.au
Oversize cable knit scarf, $189. Generously sized so you can use it like a wrap and completely envelop yourself, or wear it as a scarf. ladykate.com.au
Snow Mushroom Moisture Cloud Eye Cream, $145. Super-hydrating snow mushroom provides intense hydration, while powerful botanical peptides smooth roughness, decrease puffiness and reduce undereye bags. eminenceorganics.com.au
37 Degrees South youth beanie, $16.99. Kids also want to look the part on the ski fields, so deck them out in the coolest accessories. anacondastores.com
W Verbier infinity jacket, $1000. Blends snow-level performance, chic style and planet-friendly technology. hellyhansen.com.au
W Alphelia 2.0 pants, $400. Features include the non-negotiables when it comes to snow sports - a high back, adjustable waist and stretchy fabric. hellyhansen.com.au
37 Degrees South adults' ski socks, $12.99. Thermal layers should extend to your feet, as you want to keep them nice and dry. anacondastores.com
Winterburn Women's Boots, $269.98. Designed to perform in the cold and lined to keep your feet toasty warm. kathmandu.com.au
Sunday Riley ICE Ceramide Moisturising Cream, $104. This ceramide-enriched cream provides lasting hydration and strengthens the skin's natural moisture barrier against environmental stressors. Available at Mecca stores.
Solar Serum SPF50, $110. Once you look the part, sunscreen should be your all-important final step. thesecretskincare.com
I've been a lifestyle and features writer for 22 years, covering everything from fashion and beauty, to homes, parenting and travel. Having worked for Text Media, Fairfax Media and now Australian Community Media, these days I'm at more kids sports games than fashion parades.
