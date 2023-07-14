Gary Poile of Collector, who introduced me to the curious world of Annis and George Bills troughs, warned me tracking down the historic relics could be a little obsessive. And he was right. In fact, during a trip to England earlier this week, much to the exasperation of my family, we made a four-hour round trip diversion from London where we had tickets at The Globe Theatre so I could pay homage to this Annis and George Bills trough in Reading, near Oxford. Memo to Mrs Yowie: I'm sure the first 15 minutes of A Midsummer Night's Dream wasn't as thrilling as the rest of the performance. Oops.

