The final day of Term 2 is June 30 and I always found the winter holidays the hardest to fill. In summer you could just kick them outside and tell them to be back in time for dinner. In winter, it's a little harder if the weather's not great. So why not get them thinking about making dinner instead?
A good children's cooking class will touch on things like teamwork and even a little bit of maths and design (just don't tell the kids that) but most of all it will be fun. And better still if they come back and are inspired to hit the kitchen and make treats for you to eat.
Here's a few classes we found. Check websites for all information.
You know the kids will be in good hands at these classes run by the ACT Nutrition Support Service. The half-day sessions are run by a passionate dietitian and home cook, teaching a range of cooking methods, knife skills and food safety tips. Classes are designed to be fun and social, with children often working in pairs to prepare two dishes from the healthy recipe collection.
All participants will take home the latest edition of the service's Kids Cooking Cookbook to continue their cooking adventures at home.
From July 3 to July 7 there's a selection of classes with different menus. From pizza scrolls, apple berry custard cups, steamed pork dumplings, pear and raspberry crumble, handmade gnocchi and vegetable sushi.
Runs from 9am till noon, at the ACT Nutrition Support Service's headquarters at 70 Maclaurin Crescent, Chifley. $70pp.
In chef Alessandro's Italian pasta class, children will not only learn the art of making fresh pasta but also dive into the rich history of the beloved food. They'll discover fascinating facts, learn some basic Italian words, and even explore how to recreate delicious pasta dishes at home.
They'll also learn how to prepare a traditional Italian sauce using ingredients commonly found in every home.
Safety is a priority, no stoves or dangerous tools will be used during the class, ensuring a worry-free experience.
Via Class Bento, in collaboration with John Paul College. $125pp, two hours.
Kids Pantry has set the standard in Canberra for years and their holiday classes are always popular. It's all about enhancing confidence around food and cooking, trying new ingredients and learning life skills.
All Kids Pantry kids cook their own dishes with their peers. They don't cook in groups nor do the chefs cook it for them. Students eat what they cook and take any leftovers home for the family.
These holidays they're working out of the Canberra Girls Grammar School junior school campus in Deakin. It's a nut-free program and other allergies can be catered for if notified on booking.
Classes run July, 5, 6 and 7 and there's a different menu each day. Think veggie nachos, strawberry and chocolate granola cookies and sushi doughnuts. From 9am till 3pm. And it's a parent-free zone. $160pp.
Latorta, one of Canberra's best cake decorating stores, offers a range of fun and friendly hands-on workshops for children. There's a class for kids aged six and above, but also one for those recalcitrant teenagers.
The younger age group get about two hours where they'll learn how to decorate their own mini cake, cupcakes or cookies or make their own chocolates. Popular classes include "gravity defying Skittles mini cake" and the "Willy Wonka's Chocolate Factory chocolate workshop".
Teenagers step it up a notch. They might even get to work with hot sugar and other advanced techniques in their two- to three-hour class.
All students get to take home their creations to share. Check the website for prices and more details as classes vary.
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
