Wednesday afternoon. Independent senator Lidia Thorpe has just accused Liberal senator David Van of sexual assault. A few hours later, she withdraws her comments, at the request of the President of the Senate. On Thursday, she cried as she addressed the Senate and said there were different understandings of what sexual assault was. Let me translate that for you. Men, some men, think it is perfectly OK to slap women on the arse or grab their boobs. Not that I'm accusing Van of doing that. He's denied it and we have to presume he is innocent. But for some, the definition of sexual assault is violent penetration. Believe me, it starts well before that. Thorpe said she was followed, "aggressively propositioned and inappropriately touched".

