Floriade 2023: ACT government announces target of 500,000 patrons at event launch

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
Updated June 16 2023 - 3:56pm, first published 3:30pm
Floriade has been set some ambitious growth projections for this year, the ACT government hoping it will attract more than 500,000 people and generate $60 million for the local economy this spring.

