St George Illawarra doesn't know it yet, but Ben Hunt is likely leaving the club whether it likes it or not.
And that could be good news for the Canberra Raiders after Jack Wighton's exit at season's end.
The Dragons on Sunday tried to hose down reports Hunt was set to be released immediately by the club, after the discontented halfback put in the request via his management.
The Dragons in a statement said Hunt's release request had been denied, and the Origin star would be expected to honour his playing contract through to the end of the 2025 season.
Dragons chief executive Ryan Webb said Hunt was "a big part of the current and future plans" at the club and the club would be "committed to working with Ben to understand and address his concerns".
But regardless of the Dragons' intentions, it's understood Hunt is still not happy at the club, with the sacking of coach and good mate Anthony Griffin the straw that has seemingly broken the camel's back.
While the Dragons' stand on refusing to release Hunt halts the Raiders' potential campaign to bring the Maroons stalwart to the capital, it doesn't mean that door has fully shut.
If anything, the imminent but slow exit of Hunt will allow the Raiders to put together their very best pitch in what would be a hard sell.
Hunt is 33, and will turn 34 within a few weeks of next season kicking off, leaving him with two, maybe three more years in the NRL after 2023.
He's made his plans crystal clear to his management that a return to Queensland is his biggest desire before hanging up the boots.
With only a handful of years left before Father Time naturally pulls the pin on his stellar career, this will likely be his last NRL contract, and with his entire family in Queensland, a club north of the border is in the box seat to secure his signature before retirement.
Hunt's camp is willing to keep an open mind, though, and feel the Rockhampton product and Raiders coach and ex-halfback Ricky Stuart could be perfectly suited to one another. Jamal Fogarty is a fellow Queenslander and is signed to the Raiders until the end of next season.
Brad Schneider, 22, and Matt Frawley, 28, are the current back-up halves in Canberra. However, both men come off contract after this season.
READ MORE CANBERRA RAIDERS NEWS:
The speculation over Canberra's halves plan is set to continue, as the club mulls over its options knowing five-eighth Wighton will depart after this season to join South Sydney.
Luke Brooks became a free agent last week, but the Raiders won't be making a play for the former Tigers half.
The Gold Coast Titans are the favourites to land Hunt, with location and cap space in their favour.
New Dragons coach Shane Flanagan remains hopeful of retaining Hunt.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.