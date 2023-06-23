The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

ACT government to give tourism $5 million boost in ACT budget 2023-24

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
June 24 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chief Minister Andrew Barr. Picture by Karleen Minney
Chief Minister Andrew Barr. Picture by Karleen Minney

The ACT government is hoping to further boost its tourism industry and attract more major events, with more than $5 million allocated to tourism in the upcoming budget.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.