Utility Simi Sasagi will join the Canberra Raiders next year after the Newcastle Knights released him from the final year of his contract.
The two clubs have been involved in negotiations on a potential swap deal that would see Sasagi move on immediately.
But at this stage, no deal has been brokered.
The Canberra Times revealed the Raiders were interested in bringing Sasagi to Canberra next year to play as a second-rower-lock type who could also play in a number of roles.
The Knights were keen on young Raiders forward Trey Mooney and also asked about experienced hookers Tom Starling and Danny Levi but were told all three were off-limits.
Sasagi is just 22 but has been something of a wasted talent to date.
Internally at the Knights, his commitment to rehab after injury has been criticised as has his stamina during games.
But he's been given only limited NRL chances, making 17 appearances since his 2021 debut with only three in the starting side.
He hasn't featured at all this season and has been playing centre in NSW Cup. A new club could provide the opportunity he needs.
NRL ROUND 17
Sunday: Sydney Roosters v Canberra Raiders at the Sydney Football Stadium, 6.15pm.
Raiders squad: 1. Sebastian Kris, 2. Albert Hopoate, 3. Jarrod Croker (c), 4. Matt Timoko, 5. Jordan Rapana, 6. Jack Wighton, 7. Jamal Fogarty, 8. Josh Papali'i, 9. Zac Woolford, 10. Joe Tapine, 11. Hudson Young, 12. Elliott Whitehead (c), 13. Corey Horsburgh. Interchange: 14. Tom Starling, 15. Emre Guler, 16. Nick Cotric, 17. Pasami Saulo. Reserves: 18. Matt Frawley, 19. Xavier Savage, 20. Ata Mariota, 21. Danny Levi, 22. Peter Hola.
Roosters squad: 1. James Tedesco, 2. Daniel Tupou, 3. Billy Smith, 4. Joseph Manu, 5. Junior Pauga, 6. Luke Keary, 7. Sandon Smith, 8. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, 9. Jake Turpin, 10. Lindsay Collins, 11. Egan Butcher, 12. Sitili Tupouniua, 13. Victor Radley. Interchange: 14. Angus Crichton, 15. Nathan Brown, 16. Nat Butcher, 17. Naufahu Whyte. Reserves: 18. Terrell May, 19. Drew Hutchison, 20. Corey Allan, 21. Jaxson Paulo, 22. Zach Dockar-Clay.
Barry Toohey is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald. He covers the Newcastle Knights and hosts the Toohey's News Podcast.
