A long-term contract for the Australian Federal Police to provide policing services to the ACT would be put under the Auditor-General's microscope in a proposed plan of audits.
The ACT Audit Office said it planned to deliver 18 audits over the next two years.
"The performance audit program is designed to be flexible and responsive, so that we can focus on the right audits at the right time and use our resources to make a difference in the ACT community," the office said in a report released on Friday.
Topics to be audited in 2023-24 include the management of nature reserves and urban trees, the policing contract and the ACT's agreement with Programmed Facility Management Pty Ltd for social housing maintenance.
An audit into the government's public housing renewal program "could consider the effectiveness of arrangements to identify public housing for sale and renewal, build new housing and meet the needs of tenants".
The audit was a recommendation of a 2023 Legislative Assembly inquiry into cost of living.
The ACT Gaming and Racing Commission would also be subject to an audit, along with youth mental health services, the administration of the courts and construction industry compliance.
The Audit Office said the program was subject to change, as experience showed some planned audits were no longer required as circumstances changed.
"The performance audit program also seeks to provide reasonable coverage across ministerial portfolios and of significant government activities over time," the office said.
"The ACT Audit Office seeks to avoid having too many audits in one agency, as this may affect the capacity of the agency to deal with the audits."
The office said it had identified six focus areas, including environmental protection, evidence-based public decision making and effective service delivery.
"Across these focus areas, the Auditor-General has identified topics that address the vulnerable sectors of the ACT community, recognising the benefits of high living standards are not shared by all Canberrans," the office said.
Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
