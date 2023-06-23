The ACT government will focus on strengthening the territory's biosecurity and waterways as part of a $13 million package for the environment in the upcoming budget.
The package will include $5.8 million to support the implementation of Mulligans Flat Woodland Sanctuary Strategy and funding to partner with the Ngunnawal people as the traditional custodians of the ACT.
The territory's biosecurity will be strengthened through expanding pest animal programs, including vertebrate and rabbit control. The government will also review the territory's conservation arrangements to address environment challenges of the future.
Chief Minister Andrew Barr said the funding boost would ensure the territory can build resilience to climate events and biosecurity threats to plants and animals.
A further $8.2 million will be provided for the Healthy Waterways project. The new funding will deliver a range of projects like new infrastructure for storm water recycling, construction of a new rain garden in Higgins and extending drain naturalisation in Isabella Plains.
ACT Environment Minister Rebecca Vassarotti said the government needed to take immediate action to safeguard the territory's natural environment.
"With this funding, the government will continue in its mission to preserve our critically endangered species, including the Canberra grassland earless dragon, saving them from the brink of extinction," Ms Vassarotti said.
She also said funding would empower the government to address the growth of invasive weeds, a consequence of successive La Nina years marked by increased rainfall.
READ MORE:
ACT Energy Minister Shane Rattenbury said increased funding into the Healthy Waterways Program would enable the government to build more wetlands to boost biodiversity and create natural spaces for recreation.
"Our waterways are such an important part of living in Canberra and we want to do all we can to keep them as healthy as possible," Mr Rattenbury said.
The ACT budget will be delivered on June 27.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Kerem Doruk joined the Canberra Times as a cadet in 2023. Kerem covers local stories in the national capital. You can email story ideas or tips to Kerem at kerem.doruk@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Kerem Doruk joined the Canberra Times as a cadet in 2023. Kerem covers local stories in the national capital. You can email story ideas or tips to Kerem at kerem.doruk@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.