ACT budget: $13 million package to boost environmental projects

Kerem Doruk
By Kerem Doruk
June 24 2023 - 12:00am
The government wants to help preserve the grassland earless dragon. Picture ACM
The ACT government will focus on strengthening the territory's biosecurity and waterways as part of a $13 million package for the environment in the upcoming budget.

