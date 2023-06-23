Over 200 grams of cocaine with an estimated value of $100,000 has allegedly been found after a search of a home in O'Connor, police say.
On Thursday, police reportedly searched the home of a 41-year-old man in Macarthur Avenue.
During the search, members of ACT Policing's Territory Targeting Team and Drugs and Organised Crime Team allegedly located 250 grams of cocaine, as well as two vials of anabolic steroids and a large amount of cash inside the home.
Police said the estimated value of the cocaine found was $100,000.
Officers also allegedly found a handful of vehicles at the man's home, including a 2018 Subaru WRX sedan, a 2015 Harley Davidson VRS, a 2020 Ducati Panigale, and a 2018 Yamaha YZF-R1.
Police said they would be attempting to restrain these vehicles under the Confiscation of Criminal Assets Act 2003.
The man was arrested and charged with drug trafficking, possession of anabolic steroids, and possession of property suspected of being proceeds of crime.
He is set to appeal in the ACT Magistrates Court on Friday.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
