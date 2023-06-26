The Canberra Times
ACT Civil and Administrative Tribunal rules Garran Surge Centre disabled access 'unreasonable'

June 27 2023 - 5:30am
People wait outside the Garran Surge Centre. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
A wheelchair user has received $5000 after suing the ACT government, with a tribunal finding he had been indirectly discriminated against in his ability to access COVID-19 services during the height of the pandemic.

