Wengao Zheng, Xiantao Shang granted bail over 'nasty' alleged bashing

By Blake Foden
Updated June 26 2023 - 5:49pm, first published 4:35pm
Xiantao Shang, left, and Wengao Zheng, right, leave court on Monday. Pictures by Blake Foden
Two alleged debt collectors have been accused of claiming to be "special army soldiers" from China while carrying out a "nasty" bashing.

BF

Blake Foden

Court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

Local News

