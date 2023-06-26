The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Property Council of Australia appoints Shane Martin as ACT executive director

Brittney Levinson
By Brittney Levinson
Updated June 26 2023 - 5:13pm, first published 1:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Property Council of Australia has appointed Shane Martin to the role of ACT executive director. Picture supplied
The Property Council of Australia has appointed Shane Martin to the role of ACT executive director. Picture supplied

The Property Council of Australia has appointed Shane Martin to head up the group's ACT branch as executive director.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brittney Levinson

Brittney Levinson

Property reporter

Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.