The Property Council of Australia has appointed Shane Martin to head up the group's ACT branch as executive director.
Mr Martin was previously national government relations manager at the Property Council based in Canberra.
He said it was a crucial time to step into the role and was looking forward to working with the territory government.
"From boosting housing supply to a fit-for-purpose planning system and improvements in investment settings, I look forward to working with the ACT government, the Legislative Assembly and elected representatives in surrounding regions to help our industry improve the liveability of the ACT and region," he said.
He takes over the role from acting executive director Ross Grove.
Property Council chief executive Mike Zorbas thanked Mr Grove, who had served as acting executive director since November.
Mr Zorbas welcomed Mr Martin and said he had "excelled" in his current role with the council.
"I am keen for him to continue his great work for our industry as ACT and Capital Region executive director," Mr Zorbas said.
"Shane's strategic capacity, integrity and strong connections will serve our terrific ACT division well."
The council has also appointed Amalgamated Property Group general manager Phil O'Brien as ACT division president, taking over from outgoing president Arabella Rohde.
Mr O'Brien said the next 12 months were crucial for addressing housing supply and affordability.
"Improving planning and affordability are essential if the ACT and capital region are to thrive," Mr O'Brien said.
"Shane will be a strong voice for our industry, champion good public policy and help our members shape a better city and surrounding communities.
"I also thank my predecessor Arabella for her leadership of our division council and her tireless and passionate advocacy on behalf of our hard-working members," he said.
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
