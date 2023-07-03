The freshly launched National Anti Corruption Commission will seek to boost integrity within the Commonwealth public sector, with its officials wielding "great power that can massively impact" communities, announced its head Paul Brereton.
In an opening speech to the commission, media and the public, the former judge described the launch of the commission as a "historic moment".
He said by 5pm on Sunday the commission received 44 referrals online and five telephone requests for callbacks.
Mr Brereton said while much of the debate has been concerned with parliamentarians, the commission will "also be concerned with corrupt conduct involving public servants, individuals engaged in assisting Commonwealth agency consultants and contracted service providers under Commonwealth contracts".
"Commonwealth public officials wield great power that can massively impact, for better or worse, the lives of communities and individuals," he said.
"They determine visa applications, distribute grants, acquire land for Commonwealth purposes, procure equipment and services, make decisions about pensions and other benefits, and deliver services on behalf of government.
"Integrity in governance is fundamental to ensuring that decisions such as these are made in the public interest."
On Sunday, Greens senator Barbara Pocock said she referred the PricewaterhouseCoopers tax leaks scandal to the commission.
Mr Brereton said anyone will be able to refer "corruption issues" to the commission and it will also be able "commence an investigation on our own motion".
"Relevant considerations include, above all, whether a corruption investigation by the commission would add value in the public interest, especially in light of any other inquiries or investigations that are happening and whether there is any real prospect of a finding of corrupt conduct," he said.
But he stressed a decision to launch an investigation does "not imply that there is necessarily corrupt conduct".
"It may sometimes be in the public interest that we open an investigation to clear the air," he said.
"Should it be sought to weaponise the commission through inappropriate and unfounded referrals I will not hesitate to use the power to make public statements, if necessary, to avoid damaged reputations."
Mr Brereton said the commission would aim to complete 90 per cent of investigations within 12 months.
The commission officially launched on July 1.
Natalie Vikhrov reports on federal politics and public service for The Canberra Times. Prior to this, she spent several years covering human rights in Eastern Europe, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Get in touch via natalie.vikhrov@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
