The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

ACT first inpatient mental health beds for adolescents open at Centenary Women and Children's Hospital

Lanie Tindale
By Lanie Tindale
July 5 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dr Blessy Charles at the new adolescent in-patient ward at the Centenary Women and Children's Hospital. Picture by Gary Ramage
Dr Blessy Charles at the new adolescent in-patient ward at the Centenary Women and Children's Hospital. Picture by Gary Ramage

Canberra's children's hospital is grappling with more young people presenting due to suicide attempts and self-harm.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lanie Tindale

Lanie Tindale

Reporter

I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I am now a general news reporter, with a focus on health. lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.