Harrison Clissold awaits sentence for Canberra Centre Apple store burglary

By Tim Piccione
Updated July 11 2023 - 3:20pm, first published 2:30pm
Harrison Clissold leaves court on Tuesday. Picture by Tim Piccione
Two teenagers have been recorded trying to use "Pig Latin" to disguise a conversation about an Apple store burglary which landed them more then $60,000 worth of iPhones and headphones.

Tim Piccione

Court reporter

Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts. He came to the nation's capital via the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. Contact: tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

