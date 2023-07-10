The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Closings begin for NSW District Court trial of David Campbell, Tristan Waters

Hannah Neale
By Hannah Neale
Updated July 10 2023 - 4:40pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Campbell and Tristan Waters. Pictures supplied
David Campbell and Tristan Waters. Pictures supplied

One of two Canberra region businessmen accused of conspiring to import an estimated $1.5 billion worth of cocaine was "high up" in an international drug syndicate, a prosecutor has told a jury.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hannah Neale

Hannah Neale

Reporter

Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.