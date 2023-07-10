ACT Policing is seeking the public's assistance in locating 30-year-old former national Muay Thai champion Felicity Loiterton who they allege was involved in driving at a police officer on Monday.
Police located a 2007 model Audi A4 wagon with the registration plates YOF22T in Cook on Monday night.
They allege the car was used to try to run over a police officer during the afternoon.
The officer had directed the driver to stop as the car was being driven with a flat tyre on the grounds of the Australian National University (ANU).
"Police allege the vehicle Felicity was driving initially failed to stop, before it was then driven directly at the officer, colliding with him and knocking him off his feet," they said.
"He received what are currently believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. The Audi was driven away at speed."
Felicity Loiterton is described as being Caucasian in appearance, and having short black hair. She is also being urged to present herself to the nearest police station.
Anyone else with information about her whereabouts is urged to contact ACT Policing Communications on 131 444. The reference number is 7479060.
Police warn the community to not approach Loiterton if you see her, but to contact them immediately instead.
I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I am now a general news reporter, with a focus on health. lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
