Jackson Allred awaits ACT Supreme Court sentence for driving at police

TP
By Tim Piccione
July 12 2023 - 5:30am
Jackson Allred leaves court in 2019.
A car thief led two police chases through seven Canberra suburbs and drove at an officer while trying to evade capture, a court has heard.

