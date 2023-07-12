A drive-by shooter found guilty of intending to seriously injure a man following an online "war of words" has now admitted to a violent home invasion.
Connor Manns, 25, faced the ACT Supreme Court on Wednesday when he pleaded guilty to aggravated burglary and assault inflicting actual bodily harm.
The two charges relate to an incident that occurred on June 27, 2021, at a home in Bonner, five months before the drive-by shooting.
With parties yet to agree on facts, details of the home invasion are not yet available, nor is it known if the assault was done intentionally or recklessly.
However, the court heard on Wednesday the count of aggravated burglary did involve an offensive weapon and was in the company of another person.
A jury found Manns guilty in May of attempting to inflict grievous bodily harm and not guilty of attempted murder.
The offender fired a .25 calibre pistol from a moving car towards another man on a suburban Casey street after the pair fought over messages and planned to meet to "sort it out like men".
Despite messages Manns sent that included telling his victim he wanted "to see blood" and "I'll put nine holes and fist f--- the holes", a jury agreed the offender did not intend to kill on the night in question.
MORE COURT AND CRIME NEWS:
He also messaged a friend after the shooting and said: "I tried to kill him last night."
Further charges of attempted aggravated burglary and recklessly discharging a firearm at a building were withdrawn on Wednesday.
Manns is set to be sentenced for both sets of charges in October.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts. He came to the nation's capital via the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. Contact: tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts. He came to the nation's capital via the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. Contact: tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.