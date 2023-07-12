The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

Connor Manns pleads guilty in ACT Supreme Court to burglary, assault

TP
By Tim Piccione
Updated July 12 2023 - 12:34pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A drive-by shooter found guilty of intending to seriously injure a man following an online "war of words" has now admitted to a violent home invasion.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Tim Piccione

Court reporter

Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts. He came to the nation's capital via the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. Contact: tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.