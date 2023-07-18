Now I know "moist" is a word that should be avoided in reviews but there is no other way to describe this half chicken. We think it may have been steamed, but our server tells us it's brined, char-grilled and finished off in the oven. The skin is caramelly but not crisp, both breast and thigh meat tender, almost melting in your mouth. The difference in the two accompanying sauces makes it feel like two different dishes. There's a depth to the roasted chilli oil that takes us to South America; the ginger shallot sauce straight to Asia, sharp and sweet at the same time. Next time we might try it with the iceberg lettuce salad ($12), tarted up with herbs, pumpkin seed oil and candied pepitas.