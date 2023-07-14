The Canberra Times
YouTuber Scott 'Ozzie' Richmond attempting world record attempt, dribbling soccer ball from Canberra to Sydney

By Megan Doherty
Updated July 14 2023 - 10:23am, first published 10:00am
As excitement builds for the FIFA Women's World Cup, YouTuber and Sydney dad Scott "Ozzie" Richmond set off from Parliament House in Canberra on Friday morning, determined to set a new world record by dribbling a soccer ball from the national capital to Sydney, a distance of 320 kilometres.

Local News

