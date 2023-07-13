The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Robodebt referrals to AFP, APSC and NACC begin but figures remain a secret

Sarah Basford Canales
By Sarah Basford Canales
Updated July 14 2023 - 7:14am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Defence Minister Richard Marles at the Prime Minister's Courtyard. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
Defence Minister Richard Marles at the Prime Minister's Courtyard. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Public servants referred to federal police, the anti-corruption body or the public service inquiry for their role in the robodebt scheme have begun being placed on leave, some without pay, or suspended.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Basford Canales

Sarah Basford Canales

Politics and public sector reporter

I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.