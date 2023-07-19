A man has admitted to drug trafficking after unwittingly bringing an estimated $200,000 worth of illicit substances to police, who were waiting to speak to him about a 3D-printed pistol found in his car.
The alleged bikie associate initially told police the "ice" found in his satchel was for his own personal use.
Jason Pakalani Tuiono faced the ACT Magistrates Court via audio-visual link from custody on Wednesday.
The 34-year-old pleaded guilty to trafficking in methamphetamine, unauthorised possession of a firearm, and possession of ammunition.
He had previously pleaded not guilty.
Three other charges were withdrawn.
An agreed statement of facts states Tuiono dropped off his silver BMW to an auto shop in Belconnen for a service on March 2.
After Tuiono left the shop, an employee got into the vehicle and reached under the driver's seat to move it forward so he could reach the pedals properly.
The employee felt what he thought was a lever come loose in his hand. When the man looked down, he saw he had hold of the metal barrel of a gun.
When the man pulled it out, he saw what he believed to be a 3D-printed firearm and called police.
When police arrived, they declared the BMW a crime scene and waited for Tuiono to return and collect the car.
When the 34-year-old returned, he had a satchel containing more than $2500 mostly in $50 notes and more than 18 grams of methamphetamine.
The drugs are said to have an estimated street value of $200,000.
In a recorded interview with police, Tuiono stated the bags of "ice" were for his own personal use and made "no comment" about several other matters put to him.
The satchel also held a poker machine receipt and a .22 calibre hollow point round of ammunition.
After searching the BMW, police also discovered digital scales, a teaspoon, latex disposable gloves, rubber bands, clip seal bags, more ammunition, and a bottle of "health shampoo" believed to contain a GHB substitute.
Photographs were also found in Tuiono's phone of him holding bags of methamphetamine, weighing the drugs on scales and posing with large bundles of money.
The court previously heard claims Tuiono was known to associate with an outlaw motorcycle gang.
It was said the man had been on parole at the time of his latest arrest after committing an armed robbery in NSW.
The case is scheduled to go before an ACT Supreme Court registrar on July 27 to determine a sentencing date.
Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
