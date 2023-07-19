The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Drug trafficker Jason Tuiono pleads guilty in ACT Magistrates Court

Hannah Neale
By Hannah Neale
July 20 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jason Tuiono left a gun in a car dropped off for a service. Pictures supplied
Jason Tuiono left a gun in a car dropped off for a service. Pictures supplied

A man has admitted to drug trafficking after unwittingly bringing an estimated $200,000 worth of illicit substances to police, who were waiting to speak to him about a 3D-printed pistol found in his car.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hannah Neale

Hannah Neale

Reporter

Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.