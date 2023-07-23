Up to 100 more Indigenous children will be able to attend Canberra's Koori Preschools from next year.
It comes as all three-year-olds will have access to one day per week free preschool in early childhood education and care centres in 2024.
Extra Koori Preschool sessions will be available at Ngunnawal Primary School, Narrabundah Early Childhood School and Richardson Primary School.
Early Childhood Development Minister Yvette Berry said the expansion was delivering on a commitment made under the Set up for Success strategy.
"When children participate in quality early learning, they are more likely to make a successful transition to school, stay longer in school, continue to further education and fully participate in employment and community life as adults," Ms Berry said.
Koori Preschools, which also operate at Wanniassa and Kingsford Smith Schools, offer a play-based, culturally safe learning program for children aged three to five.
Eligible children can attend 15 hours of Koori Preschool per week in addition to being enrolled in their local preschool.
Meanwhile, the ACT government is developing guidelines for the rollout of free three-year-old preschool.
A budget estimates hearing was told on Friday expressions of interest would be opened in August with the aim of providing a list of participating services to families in October.
Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au
