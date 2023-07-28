A comprehensive inspection of the National Carillon has revealed structural remediation works are required, the National Capital Authority has confirmed.
The NCA said the inspection was part of their ongoing maintenance and monitoring program.
A tender application submitted by the NCA in early July identified defects with the facade panels and external waterproofing system of the building.
A NCA spokesperson said they have "developed a package of works to address these issues" to ensure its longevity and preservation.
"As part of our ongoing maintenance and monitoring program ... the inspection revealed certain areas of the [carillon's] facade that require attention," they said.
"The scope of works include specialist facade cleaning, concrete repairs, renewing external panel joint sealants, roof system upgrades, glazing works, and the installation of additional fixings for cladding support.
The concrete repairs will involve external cladding panels and internal concrete walls, the tender said.
It also said the roof system upgrades refer to new gutters and draining, and the glazing works include a review of existing seals within the building, and replacements if required.
The NCA are currently in the process of engaging a "suitably experienced and reputable contractor" to undertake the structural remediation works, according to their tender application.
"The NCA expects to have a contractor engaged in September 2023 and further information regarding the program and impacts will be made available [from that point on]," the spokesperson said.
The tender application said the chosen contractor will be required to "demonstrate a strong track record and high levels of skill and experience in delivering comparable packages of works".
While no exact time frame for the work is available, the application said the period for delivery was estimated to be 18 weeks from the starting time.
The structural remediation works are to ensure the quality of the historical building for decades to come, the spokesperson said.
"With this initiative, we are committed to preserving and celebrating the iconic National Carillon for future generations to enjoy," they said.
Applications for contractors will close on August 10 this year, the tender said.
The National Carillon was a gift from the British government to mark 50 years since Canberra was established.
It was built to a prize-winning design of Western Australian architects Cameron, Chisholm and Nicol.
The 50-metre tall building contains 57 bronze bells, more than double the minimum amount for carillons, making it one of the largest in the world.
Last year, the island on which the carillon stands was renamed to Queen Elizabeth II Island from Aspen Island to commemorate its opening.
"Given the National Carillon was officially opened by Her Majesty in 1970, it is only fitting that Aspen Island should be renamed in recognition of her many years of service to Australia," then-prime minister Scott Morrison said.
The carillon and Queen Elizabeth II Island are protected under Commonwealth heritage laws.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
