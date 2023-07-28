The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

National Capital Authority inspection reveals defects in facade panels and waterproofing of National Carillon

Sara Garrity
By Sara Garrity
Updated July 28 2023 - 8:31pm, first published 5:47pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The NCA identified defects with facade panels and the external waterproofing system. Picture supplied
The NCA identified defects with facade panels and the external waterproofing system. Picture supplied

A comprehensive inspection of the National Carillon has revealed structural remediation works are required, the National Capital Authority has confirmed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sara Garrity

Sara Garrity

News Reporter

Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.