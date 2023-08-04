The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Canberra Writers Festival writers reveal the influential books they've read (or should have)

August 5 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Check out the books most beloved by Canberra Writers Festival authors. Picture Getty Images
Check out the books most beloved by Canberra Writers Festival authors. Picture Getty Images

Beejay Silcox, Canberra Writers Festival creative director

What is the book that changed your life?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.