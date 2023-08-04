Different books change your life at different times. I think of the books that were the first planks in a bridge from the children's library to the adult one, such as Wilbur Smith's When the Lion Feeds (first published in 1964, the year of my birth). Is it a literary masterpiece? No way. Yet it changed my life at the time. Not long after, I stepped onto the most important bridge of my young reading life, Colin Wilson's 1956 work of philosophical nonfiction The Outsider. It was here that, for the first time, I encountered writers such as Kafka, Camus, Sartre, T.S. Eliot, Hemingway, Dostoevsky, Nietzsche and many others. From this one book I compiled a reading list that helped me become the reader I am. If forced to choose the one book that changed my life, this is the one. Then there is the life beyond the reading life. Here, two books made me aware of something I still think about every day, the relationship between humans and non-human animals: Peter Singer's Animal Liberation (1975) and Matthew Scully's Dominion (2002) . Finally, at my present age, Nick Cave and Sean O'Hagan's book-length conversation, Faith, Hope and Carnage (2022), has made me rethink the way I want to live now.