Former Wallabies captain David Pocock has reignited the stadium location debate, launching a "vision for Canberra" website and including a push for a city-based sporting venue.
On the same day Beatles legend Paul McCartney snubbed Canberra in favour of Newcastle and the Gold Coast because of appropriate venues, independent Senator Pocock unveiled his latest hopes of a major city infrastructure overhaul.
It comes a month after ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr fired what many thought was the final bullet into the Civic dream when he announced plans to build a new stadium at Bruce, or refurbish the existing site.
Given the ACT government is still in a feasibility study phase and the project has a 10-year timeline, Pocock is hoping to put the city back on the agenda via a federal and ACT partnership.
Pocock's plan is for a multi-use venue that can cater for rectangular sports with a 25,000 capacity, and smaller concerts for up to 7000 with a "partial roof on the southern end".
"Rough estimates from experts in the field suggest a construction cost of $400 million for a stadium, $320 million for a music arena or $500 million to combine the two venues into a multi-use arena," Pocock's website says.
The ACT government expects to spend at least $500 million to redevelop Bruce. It says pursuing a stadium on the Civic pool site was too complicated and expensive, preferring Bruce as a location in part to help secure the future of the AIS.
But in the meantime, Canberra is missing out on touring acts like McCartney, while the Wallabies say they won't come to the capital until a new stadium is built.
McCartney will play six concerts in Australia later this year, including at Newcastle and the Gold Coast. Several other touring acts also bypass Canberra because of the perception Canberra Stadium can't cater for concerts, and there's no appropriate indoor venue.
Barr's overall plan includes building a separate concert, sporting and function arena in the city.
"Our local sporting teams and their fans have been left out in the cold at Canberra Stadium in Bruce for too long," Pocock said.
"Recent analysis found that of 37 high-profile music acts touring Australia, only four played in Canberra compared to 36 in Sydney and Melbourne, eight in Wollongong, six in Fremantle and five in Newcastle.
"While Canberra Theatre Centre's new 2,000-seat theatre will be able to cater for smaller music acts, larger acts will continue to be dissuaded from including Canberra as a stop when on tour unless new infrastructure investments are made."
Pocock said the vision for Canberra was a result of feedback over the past 12 months. He joined 35 sporting, business and community bodies in sending a letter to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Barr earlier this year calling for a city deal to address the federal government's lack of investment in Canberra.
Albanese and Barr have since agreed to a similar deal and while it is yet to have clear plans, it is expected to include joint funding on stadium, theatre and arena projects.
Chris Dutton has been a sport journalist since 2008, covering rugby union, rugby league, basketball, cricket and soccer. He has covered World Cups and Olympic Games in print and online. Chris has had a stint as news director, but is back in sport to follow the ups and downs. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
