David Pocock reopens the door for a Canberra Civic stadium debate

Chris Dutton
By Chris Dutton
Updated August 1 2023 - 5:43pm, first published 4:57pm
Senator David Pocock has asked for feedback on his vision for Canberra. Pictures Sitthixay Ditthavong, supplied
Former Wallabies captain David Pocock has reignited the stadium location debate, launching a "vision for Canberra" website and including a push for a city-based sporting venue.

