The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

'Waste of time': ACT Brumbies and Canberra Raiders officials slam ACT government's decision to scrap a Civic stadium

Chris Dutton
Cameron Mee
By Chris Dutton, and Cameron Mee
Updated September 2 2022 - 7:43am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Brumbies' crowds have dwindled at Canberra Stadium. Picture by James Croucher

The ACT Brumbies and Canberra Raiders have slammed the decision to ditch plans to build a stadium in Civic, accusing the ACT government of wasting time and describing an AIS revamp as a deflection.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Dutton

Chris Dutton

Sport editor

I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au

Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.