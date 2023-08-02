The Canberra Times
FIFA boss visits Parliament House with Women's World Cup trophy in Canberra

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
Updated August 3 2023 - 11:47am, first published August 2 2023 - 6:30pm
The Women's World Cup trophy in Canberra with fan Daniel Elliott, 8. Picture by Keegan Carroll
The Women's World Cup trophy in Canberra with fan Daniel Elliott, 8. Picture by Keegan Carroll

FIFA president Gianni Infantino proudly announced at Parliament House on Wednesday in front of the press gallery that Australia had put on "the best Women's World Cup, ever".

