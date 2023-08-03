Yates's actual job, her statutory duty, is advocating for people such as Higgins. And before you tell me that Higgins is not a victim until a court finds her alleged perpetrator guilty, you try putting up with the poisonous garbage she's had to put up with during the course of this terrible business. I haven't always agreed with the path she's followed nor with the advice she's taken but it's her life and at 27, she is well entitled to make up her own mind. And having someone of Yates's calibre as an anchor? Swear to god, you'd think you'd won the lottery. She is an advocate and an educator and I hope to heaven she gets such a role higher up the food chain, say, federally.

