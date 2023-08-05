More than 100 heavy vehicles travelled into Canberra as part of a union and industry protest on Saturday, which prompted police to warn motorists of potential delays.
The convoy of trucks and other vehicles came into Canberra down Northbourne Avenue and head to Parliament House on Commonwealth Avenue.
ACT Policing said the heavy vehicles were clear of major roads by 11.30am, but traffic was heavy on streets around Parliament House.
The Transport Workers Union-organised convoy is calling on members of Federal Parliament to pass transport law changes later this year.
Transport Workers' Union national secretary Michael Kaine said the industry was calling for changes to fix a crisis in "Australia's deadliest industry".
"This industry convoy is about showing Federal Parliament that transport is beyond breaking point and the solution is soon to be on the table before them," Mr Kaine said.
"Transport operators like Scott's Refrigerated Logistics, Rivet Mining Services, Milkrun and 325 others have collapsed over the last year under the strain of uncommercial contracts, untrammelled supply chain pressures and unfair competition from gig models like AmazonFlex.
"People are being slaughtered on our roads under the deadly commercial pressures that lead to unrealistic deadlines, delayed vehicle maintenance, and staying on the road too long."
The union said employers and industry groups were also involved in the convoy, including Global Express, Toll, Linfox, Bevchain, ACFS, FBT Transwest, NatRoad, Australian Road Transport Industrial Organisation and National Road Freighters Association.
A timetable provided by the union said the convoy would leave Goulburn for Canberra at 9am on Saturday, and loop around Parliament House at 10.30am.
Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
