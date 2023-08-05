The Canberra Times
Protest traffic expected to clog Northbourne Avenue, parliamentary triangle

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
Updated August 5 2023 - 1:00pm, first published 10:45am
Heavy traffic is expected in the parliamentary triangle on Saturday due to a protest convoy. Picture by Jamila Toderas
Heavy traffic is expected in the parliamentary triangle on Saturday due to a protest convoy. Picture by Jamila Toderas

More than 100 heavy vehicles travelled into Canberra as part of a union and industry protest on Saturday, which prompted police to warn motorists of potential delays.

