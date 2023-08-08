Michael Maguire says Canberra's finals destiny is in their own hands, dubbing Corey Parker "the Queensland version of Gus Gould" after he declared the Raiders will not win again this season.
The Raiders are clinging to their top four hopes, sitting fifth on the NRL ladder despite a points differential of -74, which is the fifth-worst in the competition.
Canberra snuck home by four points against the last-placed Wests Tigers at Canberra Stadium on Sunday and now turn their attention to the Melbourne Storm in a game which could make or break their dream of a top four finish.
The Raiders sit level with the Storm on 30 competition points heading into their clash in Melbourne on Sunday, before rounding out the season against the 15th-placed Bulldogs [home], second-placed Brisbane [home], and sixth-placed Cronulla [away].
Parker lashed Canberra's attacking weapons, declaring "they don't create" and tipping the Raiders will slide down the ladder.
"The big mover I see on the ladder is the Raiders," Parker said on SEN 1170 Breakfast.
"I don't have the Raiders winning another game for the rest of the season. I say that respectfully because I tipped the Tigers on Sunday and I thought they were unlucky.
"The Raiders, if you look at them and peel the layers, their defence is the 12th worst in the competition.
"Offensively, you've got Jordan Rapana, Sebastian Kris, Zac Woolford, Jack Wighton and Jamal Fogarty. Collectively, they don't create.
"They play where they have had some recent success [in Melbourne this week], then they have the Dogs, Broncos and Sharks. If the Dogs are 100 per cent, [they can beat the Raiders]. That's what I'm saying."
Maguire returned serve on SEN's Afternoons with Jimmy Smith, shooting down Parker's bold call and saying the Raiders' top four ambitions are in their own hands.
"Corey would know. I think Corey might be the Queensland version of Gus Gould. Gus knows his stuff, but I'm not quite sure about ... anyway," Maguire said.
"Every game is a tough one. We know that, but if we keep scrapping and doing the things we're doing, it's in our hands."
Canberra's path to the top four has become slightly more difficult with Seb Kris set to miss three to four matches with a hamstring injury which threatens to rule him out of the remainder of the regular season.
