The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Coalition and Greens combine to secure inquiry into Antarctic Division funding

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
Updated August 9 2023 - 5:27pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Senator Jonathan Duniam. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
Senator Jonathan Duniam. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

The Coalition and the Greens have combined to secure a parliamentary inquiry into what they call the "current mismanagement" of the funding of the Australian Antarctic Division (AAD), which is expected to have its operating budget decreased by $25 million in the next financial year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Barlow

Karen Barlow

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.