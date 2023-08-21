The Canberra Times
The Chairman Group is turning 30 and Josiah Li wants you to join the party.

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
August 22 2023 - 5:30am
Josiah Li arrived in Canberra in 1981 when the food scene was very different. Picture by Gary Ramage
Josiah Li arrived in Canberra in 1981 when the food scene was very different. Picture by Gary Ramage

On February 22, 1981, an 18-year-old Josiah Li arrived in Canberra to begin a law degree at the Australian National University. It was one of those late summer days, close to 35 degrees. The dry summer conditions a long way from the subtropical humidity of Hong Kong where he had grown up.

