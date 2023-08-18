The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking
Opinion

The Matildas did Australia proud at the women's World Cup, but the show goes on

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
Updated August 19 2023 - 12:43pm, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

I played the devil's advocate at work this week as my colleagues scurried about to find stories about the Matildas. Working harder than Ellie Carpenter, who's my pick for the Matildas best player of the tournament, they found stories about cocktails, shattered dreams, donuts, the implications for other sports, what politicians think about public holidays (even if they've been watching the wrong game), indeed how a whole generation of mini-Matildas will be changed by the World Cup.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Hardy

Karen Hardy

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.