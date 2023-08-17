Tickets have gone on sale for NightFest 2023, the night-time Floriade event which will include live music performances from popular artists, world-class cabaret and plenty of children's favourites.
NightFest will take place from September 28 to October 1, from 6.30pm to 10.30pm at Commonwealth Park.
"Lighting installations will highlight the garden beds throughout the park and will include giant neon butterflies in the rhododendron garden and scores of illuminated floating flowers on Kangaroo Pond," the government said in a release.
Tickets cost $35 for adults, $27 for children, $30 concession and $97 for a family of four. Children under the age of five can enter for free.
There will be live music performances from artists such as Vika and Linda, Monica Moore, Finley Geach, Harry Cleverdon and Ben Drysdale.
Sister act Vika and Linda will be performing on Stage 88 at NightFest on Sunday, October 1 from 8pm.
The Wonderland Spiegeltent will run two adults-only shows per night of Popcorn Underground, a world-class cabaret. This requires an additional $49 ticket for entry.
For the little ones too young for the cabaret, there will be roving entertainers from the Fool Factory and Warehouse Circus, children's favourites the Gecko Gang and free children's activities in the Floriade Sprouts zone.
The government said Floriade continues to be one of Canberra's biggest tourist attractions.
"Events like NightFest attract people to visit the city area and add to Canberra's night-time economy, benefiting hospitality and other night-time businesses," they said in a release.
Last year's festival attracted over 187,000 interstate and international visitors, and nearly 30,000 NightFest attendees.
They hope it will attract more than 500,000 people and generate $60 million for the local economy this spring.
I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I am now a general news reporter, with a focus on health. lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
