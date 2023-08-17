The Canberra Times
Canberra's spring Floriade's night program NightFest 2023 tickets on sale

Lanie Tindale
By Lanie Tindale
August 18 2023 - 5:30am
Tickets have gone on sale for NightFest 2023, the night-time Floriade event which will include live music performances from popular artists, world-class cabaret and plenty of children's favourites.

