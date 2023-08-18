The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Canberra artist honoured in 2023 Children's Book Council of Australia Book of the Year awards

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
August 19 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Neverlanders won book of the year for older readers. Picture supplied
Neverlanders won book of the year for older readers. Picture supplied

Canberra comic book illustrator Jon Sommariva is celebrating after a graphic novel he created "from the ground up" with writer and friend Tom Taylor on Friday won the Children's Book Council of Australia Book of the Year for Older Readers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.