August has been the month to celebrate Australian women winning in sport.
After the Diamonds' victory at the Netball World Cup and the Matildas making history by progressing to the FIFA Women's World Cup semi-final, a Canberra croquet player has brought home a world championship trophy.
Jamie Gumbrell took out the top spot at the seventh Golf Croquet Women's World Championships with a wooden mallet.
The 22-year-old defeated England's Rachel Gee in the final round with a smashing score of 7-7-5-7.
The championships were held in Sussex, England, between August 11-14.
Gumbrell is the current Australian Women's Golf Croquet champion and was one of the youngest to compete in the tournament which hosted players from 17 countries.
She has now become the second Australian woman to win the event, held once every four years. The previous Australian champion was Alix Verge in 2009.
Gumbrell started playing at the age of 15 and is a member of the Canberra Croquet Club in Yarralumla.
Golf croquet is quite popular in the bush capital. There were five Australian women at this year's world championships, and three were from Canberra.
READ ALSO:
Kate McLoughlin and Gerda Lambeck from Canberra, Virginia Arney from Norwood and Pamela Barnwell from Newcastle were selected to compete.
Arney finished in the top eight players and McLoughlin was named runner-up in the Bowl consolation event.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.