A nation swept up in the euphoria of the Matildas' World Cup run is already wondering where the game will unearth the next Sam Kerr, Mary Fowler or Steph Catley.
For all anyone knows, they might be on a field in Canberra playing a Capital Football National Premier League Women's match. They might be playing a midweek game with a Future Matildas squad.
Wherever they are, those in the know need to be watching - just like Canberra United coach Njegosh Popovich was when Tegan Bertolissio caught his eye.
United coaches believe the emerging defender has a bright future, adamant they want to streamline a pathway for the rising star - who has played for junior national teams under former Canberra mentor Rae Dower - to be a Matilda.
"Tegan is a young, fantastic footballer with huge prospects in front of her," Canberra United assistant coach Antoni Jagarinec said.
MORE SPORT:
"She caught our eye with her work rate, her level of intelligence for such a young age, and mainly what she is capable of. We want to give her an opportunity to explore that.
"Any international experience is going to make any young footballer better. We're going to really look to use that.
"We've got great connections in the national team environment all the way up to the top, and we'll look to engage where her flaws are and really engage where her strengths are, and make sure when we're working together as a collective to make Canberra United the best team we can be, and give the best opportunity for a young player like Tegan to wear that green and gold as well."
Canberra United want to turn a batch of rising stars into the next generation of Matildas stars with Serbian international Vesna Milivojevic, Young Matildas Chloe Lincoln and Bertolissio, and youngsters Sasha Grove and Holly Murray on board for an expanded 2023-24 campaign - which begins on October 14 - alongside Michelle Heyman.
"They like to play young players so hopefully I earn my spot in the team," Bertolissio said.
"I was playing a midweek game with Future Matildas, and Gosh was watching the game. The next day my dad got a call and it all started from there.
"I'm expecting it to be a big step up considering all the big players I see playing week in, week out on TV."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.