At the awards dinner at Brasserie 1930, inside Sydney's new Capella venue, Sean Moran from Sean's Panorama in Bondi - now known simply as "Sean's" - received a standing ovation as he was honoured with this year's outstanding contribution to hospitality. The industry veteran will celebrate 30 years of his iconic Bondi restaurant this year, which first introduced the harbour city to farm-to-table dining in 1993.